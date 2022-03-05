Home>>
China to raise incentives for enterprise innovation, strengthen IPR protection
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will provide stronger incentives to promote innovation among enterprises, reinforce the principal position of enterprises in innovation, and strengthen intellectual property rights protection and application, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
