China to raise incentives for enterprise innovation, strengthen IPR protection

Xinhua) 09:35, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will provide stronger incentives to promote innovation among enterprises, reinforce the principal position of enterprises in innovation, and strengthen intellectual property rights protection and application, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

