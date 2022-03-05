China must ensure area of farmland above redline: gov't work report

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China must ensure the area of farmland remains above the redline of 1.8 billion mu (about 120 million hectares), according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

