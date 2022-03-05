Languages

China to set up fund for financial stability

(Xinhua) 09:41, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will establish a fund for ensuring financial stability and defuse risks and potential dangers in market- and law-based ways, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

