China to set up fund for financial stability
(Xinhua) 09:41, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will establish a fund for ensuring financial stability and defuse risks and potential dangers in market- and law-based ways, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
