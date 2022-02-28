Home>>
China's securities market sees number of investors exceed 200 mln
(Xinhua) 09:00, February 28, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China saw the number of investors in its securities market exceed 200 million as of Feb. 25, official data shows.
In March 2019, the number of investors topped 150 million for the first time, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd.
In January, the securities market attracted more than 1.32 million new investors.
Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, while the number of new institutional investors stood at 3,700, the data shows.
By the end of last month, the newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange had more than 4.8 million qualified accounts.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's fixed-asset transport investment exceeds 143 bln yuan in January
- Interview: Chinese investment in Argentina a boost to community development
- Investigation debunks defamation story on Chinese mining investment in Zimbabwe
- Foreign investors piling into China, seeking haven: Reuters
- Steps to boost foreign direct investment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.