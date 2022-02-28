China's securities market sees number of investors exceed 200 mln

Xinhua) 09:00, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China saw the number of investors in its securities market exceed 200 million as of Feb. 25, official data shows.

In March 2019, the number of investors topped 150 million for the first time, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd.

In January, the securities market attracted more than 1.32 million new investors.

Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, while the number of new institutional investors stood at 3,700, the data shows.

By the end of last month, the newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange had more than 4.8 million qualified accounts.

