China's fixed-asset transport investment exceeds 143 bln yuan in January
(Xinhua) 11:10, February 27, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector totaled 143.57 billion yuan (about 22.67 billion U.S. dollars) in January, official data showed.
The figure was up 0.1 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.
In breakdown, highway investment reached 134.29 billion yuan last month, increasing 0.9 percent from a year earlier.
Investment in inland waterways shrank by 5.1 percent to 4.46 billion yuan, while coastal waterway investment stood at 4.45 billion yuan, down 14 percent year on year, the data showed.
