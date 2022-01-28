Foreign investors piling into China, seeking haven: Reuters

Xinhua) 08:08, January 28, 2022

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Global investment is flowing into the Chinese market at the start of 2022, as most other markets were suffering from inflation, growth and pandemic problems, a Reuters report has said.

Despite China's regulatory policies, "global fund managers are pumping money into mainland equities and bonds, betting China's stability pledges, monetary and fiscal easing and subdued inflation could shield them against volatility in other markets," said the Reuters report on Wednesday.

David Dali, head of portfolio strategy at Matthews Asia, said that China is the "single favorite country in 2022 among the roughly 30 investible emerging equity markets," according to the report.

Dali called the Chinese valuations "some of the least risky and most attractive of all major markets."

Citing the data from Morgan Stanley, Reuters said that "the foreign net inflows into Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect scheme hit a record-high daily average of 413 million U.S. dollars during the first three weeks of 2022."

Bond investors are also looking at the Chinese market, said Reuters.

