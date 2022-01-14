Home>>
China remains favored investment destination: WSJ
(Xinhua) 11:26, January 14, 2022
NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China remains an investment destination as its technology startups attracted a record amount of venture funding last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
In the year of 2021, venture-capital investors put 129 billion U.S. dollars into more than 5,300 startups in China, higher than the market's last record of around 115 billion dollars for 2018, the report quoted data of Preqin investment database as saying.
Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, it said, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.
