China's non-financial outbound direct investment down 2.9 pct in Jan.-Nov.
(Xinhua) 08:54, December 24, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 640.38 billion yuan in the first 11 months of the year, down 2.9 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the period's ODI rose 4.3 percent from a year ago to 99.13 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
