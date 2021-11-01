China's fixed-asset transport investment tops 2.5 trln yuan in first 3 quarters

Xinhua) 09:39, November 01, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector maintained stable growth in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed.

In the January-September period, total fixed-asset investment in the sector exceeded 2.5 trillion yuan (about 391.19 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

The figure represented a 2-percent year-on-year increase and put the two-year average growth at 5.9 percent.

In breakdown, highway investment exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan, increasing 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

Investment in inland waterways exceeded 50 billion yuan, up 9.7 percent year on year, while coastal waterway investment surged 24.4 percent from a year earlier to over 54 billion yuan, the data showed.

