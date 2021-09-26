Bangladesh welcomes more Chinese investment: minister

Xinhua) 14:17, September 26, 2021

DHAKA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh is poised for more attractive and fruitful investment, especially Chinese investment, said Shamsul Alam, Bangladeshi state minister for planning on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Webinar on "Chinese Investment - Prospects &Challenges in Bangladesh," he underscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, raising the number of companies operating in the country.

With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment-friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce &Industry (BCCCI) organized the webinar in which Md Rakibul Hoque, associate professor of the Department of Management Information Systems of the Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper.

Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Mahbub Uz Zaman, ambassador of Bangladesh to China, were the special guests at the Webinar.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)