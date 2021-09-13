Over 500 deals signed in int'l investment fair in China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 09:24, September 13, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2021 shows a view of the 21st China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, south China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

XIAMEN, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 21st China International Fair for Investment &Trade (CIFIT) saw agreements inked on 512 projects by the end of the event on Saturday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The total investment value of the agreements came to 392 billion yuan (about 60.7 billion U.S. dollars), preliminary data showed on Sunday.

The four-day event received over 4,900 companies from around 90 countries and regions, with more than 50,000 business people attending both online and offline.

Over 60 seminars, briefings and business conferences took place during this CIFIT, focusing on topics concerning domestic and overseas investment, such as Belt and Road construction, digital and green economies, and carbon neutrality.

The event was jointly organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and several international organizations, including the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, to boost international investment activities.

