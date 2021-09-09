Home>>
Exhibition on BRICS New Industrial Revolution kicks off in Xiamen
(Xinhua) 10:38, September 09, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2021 shows a model of China's self-developed new high-speed maglev transportation system, with a designed top speed of 600 km per hour during an exhibition on BRICS New Industrial Revolution held in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. An exhibition on BRICS New Industrial Revolution kicked off in Xiamen, a port city in southeast China's Fujian Province on Wednesday. The exhibition covers an area of 10,000 square meters. BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
