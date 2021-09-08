BRICS forum focuses on stabilizing global industrial chains

Xinhua) 17:15, September 08, 2021

XIAMEN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- A BRICS forum focusing on innovative cooperation and jointly stabilizing the global industrial chains amid the COVID-19 pandemic was held Tuesday in Xiamen, a port city in east China's Fujian Province.

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Diplomatic envoys of developing countries, including BRICS, representatives from international organizations, and those from relevant governments, companies, research institutions and industrial organizations attended the BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution online or offline.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Alexei Gruzdev said via a video link that BRICS has set an excellent example for international cooperation while facing the huge challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that BRICS countries should work together on optimizing technology, production, logistics and management, and achieve sustainable development by taking advantage of digitalization.

Xiao Yaqing, China's minister of industry and information technology, said BRICS countries should promote cooperation on the new industrial revolution in project development, policy coordination and talent training to facilitate technological progress, industrial transformation and economic development.

The inauguration ceremony of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center was also held at the forum.

