21st China International Fair for Investment and Trade opens in Xiamen
(Xinhua) 08:38, September 09, 2021
Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2021 shows a view of the 21st China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The 21st CIFIT launched on Wednesday in Xiamen City. Covering more than 100,000 square meters and with strict anti-epidemic measures in place, the four-day event will attract more than 50,000 business people and over 5,000 companies from nearly 100 countries and regions both online and offline. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
