China's solar power investment surges in first two months

Xinhua) 14:46, March 27, 2022

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major power generation enterprises saw a surge of investment in solar power projects in the first two months of the year, official data showed.

The investment skyrocketed 153.7 percent year on year to 9.4 billion yuan (1.47 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-February period, said the National Energy Administration.

Those companies' total investment in power construction projects in the period went down 1.9 percent to 47.1 billion yuan.

Investment in hydropower came in at 12.3 billion yuan, down 19.6 percent from the same period last year, while that in power grid projects surged 37.6 percent to 31.3 billion yuan.

