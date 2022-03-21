Wind, solar power installed capacities surge in China

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's installed capacity for generating wind and solar power increased dramatically in the first two months of the year as the country revs up efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, official data showed.

In the January-February period, the installed capacity of wind power jumped 17.5 percent year on year to reach 330 million kilowatts, said the National Energy Administration.

Solar power installed capacity reached 320 million kilowatts during the period, a surge of 22.7 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

By the end of last month, China's total installed power generation capacity stood at 2.39 billion kilowatts, up 7.8 percent year on year.

The world's second-largest economy has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

To that end, China aims to gradually increase the share of non-fossil energy consumption to around 20 percent by 2025, around 25 percent by 2030, and over 80 percent by 2060, according to a document released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

