We Are China

Scenery of vegetable and flower planting base in SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:10, April 13, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer waters flowers at a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer fertilizes a field at a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows farmers planting flowers at a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer transports flower seedlings at a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer works at a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A farmer works at a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Aerial photo taken on April 12, 2022 shows a vegetable and flower planting base in Nantong Township of Minhou County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)