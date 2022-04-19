Scenery of national wetland park in Zhangye, NW China
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the scenery of a national wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.