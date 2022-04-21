Blooming fields of colorful flowers attract tourists to visit village in Fujian
A group of tourists pose for photos in flower fields located in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)
The blooming flowers have attracted many tourists to visit the village in recent days. Known for its distinctive Shaxian snacks, the village has brought local villagers a better life after witnessing a major boost to its tourism industry in recent years.
Photo shows a stone tablet in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)
Photo shows colorful flower fields in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)
Visitors enjoy blooming flower fields in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)
Visitors pose for photos in a flower field in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)
A visitor poses for photos in a flower field in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)
Photo shows a blooming flower field in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
- A glimpse of begonia flowers in the Palace Museum
- Chinese experts discover antitumor activities in flower constituents
- In pics: blooming gagea flowers on grassland in Zhaosu, Xinjiang
- Golden rape flowers in China's Jiangsu province attract numerous tourists
- More Chinese choose fresh-cut flowers for tomb-sweeping
- Profile: Dutch flower planter grows business with China's development
- Scenery of cole flower in E. China's Jiangsu
- Snow in spring: pear flowers bloom in Southwest China's Yunnan
- Azaleas reach peak bloom in Chongqing
- Scenery of cole flower field in Nanjing, Jiangsu
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.