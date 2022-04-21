We Are China

Blooming fields of colorful flowers attract tourists to visit village in Fujian

People's Daily Online) 17:55, April 21, 2022

A group of tourists pose for photos in flower fields located in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)

The blooming flowers have attracted many tourists to visit the village in recent days. Known for its distinctive Shaxian snacks, the village has brought local villagers a better life after witnessing a major boost to its tourism industry in recent years.

Photo shows a stone tablet in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)

Photo shows colorful flower fields in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)

Visitors enjoy blooming flower fields in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)

Visitors pose for photos in a flower field in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)

A visitor poses for photos in a flower field in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)

Photo shows a blooming flower field in Yubang village, Shaxian district, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Lin Xiaoli)

