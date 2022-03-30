Home>>
Scenery of cole flower in E. China's Jiangsu
(Ecns.cn) 08:25, March 30, 2022
Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the cole flower fields in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (CNS/Yang Bo)
