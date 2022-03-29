Home>>
Azaleas reach peak bloom in Chongqing
(People's Daily App) 10:45, March 29, 2022
Garden blockbuster: Some 50,000 azaleas explode into color during March-April peak bloom at Fangniu village of Chongqing.
(Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.