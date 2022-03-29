We Are China

Azaleas reach peak bloom in Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 10:45, March 29, 2022

Garden blockbuster: Some 50,000 azaleas explode into color during March-April peak bloom at Fangniu village of Chongqing.

(Video source: Douyin)

