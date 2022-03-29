Snow in spring: pear flowers bloom in Southwest China's Yunnan

(People's Daily App) 16:03, March 29, 2022

Mountains of pear flowers bloom in March in Jiajizhai village, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, adding a dash of white to spring. The pear blossoms seem to cover the mountains with a layer of snow. When the wind blows, the petals fall like falling snowflakes.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Zhu Yingqi)

