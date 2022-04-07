Home>>
Golden rape flowers in China's Jiangsu province attract numerous tourists
(People's Daily App) 15:18, April 07, 2022
Tourists enjoy the view of golden rape flowers by boat in the Qianduo scenic area in Xinghua, East China's Jiangsu province. The panorama of the rivers and waterways winding through the fields of rape flower is unique in China.
