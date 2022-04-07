We Are China

In pics: blooming gagea flowers on grassland in Zhaosu, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 17:16, April 07, 2022

Photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows blooming gagea flowers on the grassland in Zhaosu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Wenwu/Xinhua)

