Scenery of terraced fields in Hanzhong, NW China

Xinhua) 13:00, April 27, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows terraced fields in Tanjiazhuang Village of Lueyang County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Liu Xinhua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows farmers working in terraced fields in Tanjiazhuang Village of Lueyang County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Liu Xinhua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2022 shows farmers working in terraced fields in Tanjiazhuang Village of Lueyang County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Liu Xinhua/Xinhua)

Farmers work in terraced fields in Tanjiazhuang Village of Lueyang County in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 26, 2022. (Photo by Liu Xinhua/Xinhua)

