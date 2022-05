We Are China

Scenery of Sunder Nursery in New Delhi

Xinhua) 10:02, May 07, 2022

Pond herons rest near a pond in Sunder Nursery, a heritage park, in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A peacock drinks at a wet patch in Sunder Nursery, a heritage park, in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A butterfly rests on a twig of grass in Sunder Nursery, a heritage park, in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A dragonfly rests on a twig of grass in Sunder Nursery, a heritage park, in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

