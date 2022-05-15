Home>>
Scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in China's Inner Mongolia
(Xinhua) 10:47, May 15, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the sunrise scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A flock of waterfowls fly over the Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the sunrise scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.