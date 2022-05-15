Scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:47, May 15, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the sunrise scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A flock of waterfowls fly over the Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the sunrise scenery of Jinlianchuan Pasture in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

