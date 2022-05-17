Sceneries of Hutuo River after ecological restoration in Shijiazhuang, N China

Xinhua) 08:43, May 17, 2022

Visitors enjoy leisure time by the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 15, 2022. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 16, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2022 shows the scenery of the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. With the ecological restoration project started in 2017, the Hutuo River has now become a new tourist attraction with picturesque sceneries. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)