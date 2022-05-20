Join in on virtual tour of China on the water

People's Daily Online) 15:57, May 20, 2022

May 19 marks China Tourism Day. Just like the pearls and stripes that sparkle across the land of China, water has always been an important theme for the country’s scenery and tourism since ancient times. Just as Confucius had once said: “The wise enjoy the waters, the benevolent enjoy the mountains.” Water takes on the characteristics of softness and suppleness, embodying the notion of flexibility for Chinese people. Take a glimpse of the beautiful sceneries of China on the water!

(Video Source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)