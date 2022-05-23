Home>>
Scenery of Wushan section of Yangtze River in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 08:57, May 23, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wushan section of Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.