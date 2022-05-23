Languages

Monday, May 23, 2022

Scenery of Wushan section of Yangtze River in Chongqing

(Xinhua) 08:57, May 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows the scenery of the Wushan section of Yangtze River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)


