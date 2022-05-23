Home>>
View of Wuzhishan section of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park
(Xinhua) 09:15, May 23, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows a view of the Wuzhishan section of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in south China's Hainan Province. Wuzhishan section is a core part of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. The national park, covering 4,269 square km, is home to the most concentrated and well-preserved tropical rainforests in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
