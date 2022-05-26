Scenery of Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China

Xinhua) 14:08, May 26, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 25, 2022 shows the scenery of Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in Sanwan section of the canal in Yangzhou, the scenic area has become a new tourist attraction since its opening to public in 2017. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 25, 2022 shows the scenery of Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in Sanwan section of the canal in Yangzhou, the scenic area has become a new tourist attraction since its opening to public in 2017. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People visit Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 25, 2022. Located in Sanwan section of the canal in Yangzhou, the scenic area has become a new tourist attraction since its opening to public in 2017. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 25, 2022 shows the scenery of Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in Sanwan section of the canal in Yangzhou, the scenic area has become a new tourist attraction since its opening to public in 2017. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A women walks at Sanwan eco-cultural park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 25, 2022. Located in Sanwan section of the canal in Yangzhou, the scenic area has become a new tourist attraction since its opening to public in 2017. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 25, 2022 shows the scenery of Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in Sanwan section of the canal in Yangzhou, the scenic area has become a new tourist attraction since its opening to public in 2017. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)