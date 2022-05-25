Colorful carpet of mountain flowers brightens Nanshan Pasture in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:31, May 25, 2022

Blossoms of various colors burst forth across the Nanshan Pasture of Xinyuan county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/ts.cn)

In May, blossoms of various colors burst forth across the Nanshan Pasture of Xinyuan county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Deep inside the mountains of southern Xinyuan county, the grasslands are covered by clusters of flowers white, yellow, and purple in color. The wildflowers turn the grasslands into a colorful carpet, with splashes of various colors stretching toward the skyline. In the early summer, boundless pastures, pine forests atop snowy mountains, and fleecy clouds in the azure sky form an wonderland-like landscape that is both stunning and intoxicating to behold.

