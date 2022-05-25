Commentary: Xinjiang's development speaks the truth of its human rights progress

Xinhua) 10:11, May 25, 2022

URUMQI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- While some Western politicians continue to spread lies and disinformation about Xinjiang, the region's unprecedented development and remarkable achievements speak the truth.

All Chinese, including the 25 million people of various ethnic groups in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, are tired of hearing lies such as "genocide" and "forced labor." The Xinjiang people are always ready to tell real human rights stories.

From 1955 to 2020, Xinjiang's GDP and per capita GDP increased by about 160 times and 30 times at constant prices to reach 1.4 trillion yuan (about 209 billion U.S. dollars) and 53,593 yuan, respectively.

From 1978 to 2020, the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents both saw an increase of over 100 times.

The Uygur population in Xinjiang grew from over 8.3 million in 2000 to over 11.6 million in 2020, and the region's average life expectancy rose from less than 30 years in 1949 to 74.7 in 2019.

Having bid farewell to absolute poverty in 2020, the region is embracing a new era of prosperity and modernization.

The region saw its penetration rates of mobile phones and mobile broadband subscribers stand at 117.5 per 100 people and 95.7 per 100 people, respectively, in 2021. It has also invested nearly 2 billion yuan in building over 19,000 5G base stations.

The Xinjiang people now live happy lives and enjoy stability, security and progress, epitomizing the successful human rights protection and development in China.

Anyone who has seen the unprecedented development and prosperity in Xinjiang will not be duped by the unfounded accusations of certain Western politicians.

In the new era, Xinjiang will only make greater strides in enhancing the well-being of its people and advancing human rights with the support of the central government and other provinces.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)