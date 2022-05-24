Home>>
Xinjiang couple in Kashgar start up copperware shop to carve out a bright future
(People's Daily Online) 14:39, May 24, 2022
Abibai and her husband run a copperware shop in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. She is in charge of carving, and her husband, forging. Pieces of copper, through the couple’s fine craftsmanship, have been turned into exquisite copperwares.
The couple received a lot of help when starting up the shop, including obtaining an interest-free loan of 40,000 yuan ($6,000). With more and more tourists coming to visit Kashgar, their life is getting better and better. The couple, with their two adorable daughters, are carving out a bright and prosperous future.
