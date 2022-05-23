Commentary: Any plot to use Xinjiang against China is doomed to failure

URUMQI, May 23 (Xinhua) -- It is no secret that the United States has been demonizing Xinjiang in a bid to curb China's development, nor is there any doubt that all such plots will end up as laughing stocks of history.

These plots are based on lies. China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has made remarkable achievements in protecting and promoting human rights, which are well-documented, enjoyed by people of all ethnic groups in the region, and widely recognized by the international community.

For one simple example, when the Uygur population in Xinjiang is increasing and living longer and better-off lives than before, claims about a "genocide" are a calumny against China's Xinjiang policy.

It has become increasingly clear to the world that the United States is the world's largest human rights abuser. In the past, it committed genocide against the native Americans and enslaved Africans. Today, it allows gun violence and COVID-19 to claim countless lives on its soil, and its war machines to kill countless civilians in other countries.

Ironically, the United States runs its smear campaign against Xinjiang under the pretense of caring about the Muslims in China. So just as many clear-eyed observers have pointed out, what Washington really cares about is its hegemony.

Given the absurdity, hypocrisy and audacity inherent in these schemes to use Xinjiang against China, it would give anyone with a reasonable mind goosebumps just to think about joining Washington's machinations.

For starters, the People's Republic of China has shown the world that it has the will, wisdom and capacity to prevail over any plot to hinder its peaceful development.

From a longer historical perspective, China stands on the right side of history. It is truly committed to promoting peace and development, protecting human rights, improving people's well-being, and creating a better future for the world.

For example, in stark contrast with the trigger-happy United States, the People's Republic of China has never started a war since its founding in 1949. Also in stark contrast with the COVID-19 tragedy in the United States, China's response has demonstrated that the Chinese government walks its talk about putting the people and their lives first.

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a historical inevitability. China has made it clear that it does not seek hegemony, nor does it seek to replace or replicate the United States. Its global vision is to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Essentially, China's peaceful development meets the needs of the Chinese people and the expectations of the international community. Any attempt to hamper the process will be crushed by the tide of the times.

For Washington and the few others who plot to use Xinjiang to contain China's development, the sooner they wake up and change course, the better for the world, and for themselves.

