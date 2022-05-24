Home>>
Strong dust storm hits Kuwait City
(Xinhua) 10:12, May 24, 2022
Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows cars on a road amid strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows buildings shrouded in strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)
A man walks at a street amid strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on May 23, 2022. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows buildings shrouded in strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows buildings shrouded in strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.