We Are China

Strong dust storm hits Kuwait City

Xinhua) 10:12, May 24, 2022

Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows cars on a road amid strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows buildings shrouded in strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)

A man walks at a street amid strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on May 23, 2022. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows buildings shrouded in strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 23, 2022 shows buildings shrouded in strong dust storm in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)