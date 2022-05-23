Home>>
Amazing 'butterfly cliff' in Central China
(People's Daily App) 16:51, May 23, 2022
Prepare to be dazzled by this bird's-eye view of the "butterfly cliff" in Jianshi county, Enshi prefecture in Central China's Hubei Province.
