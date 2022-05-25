Changting county in China's Fujian becomes paradise for birds

People's Daily Online) 18:45, May 25, 2022

A northern lapwing forages leisurely in a field. (Photo/Liu Hui)

A group of northern lapwings, a rare bird species listed as "near threatened" in 2016 by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, were recently seen foraging gracefully in paddy fields in Hetian township, Changting county, Longyan city, east China's Fujian Province.

The bird species has also been included in China's list of terrestrial wild animals which are under state protection and are of important ecological, scientific and social value.

"Birds know first whether the ecological environment of a place is good or not," said a superintendent of Tingjiang National Wetland Park in Changting county.

Changting county has continuously intensified its efforts to stem soil erosion by addressing both the symptoms and root causes through targeted measures in recent years, according to the superintendent.

Thanks to the efforts, Changting county has seen significant and continuous improvements in its ecological environment. Continuous improvements to the local ecology has facilitated biodiversity protection and restoration efforts in the county, which has attracted many species of birds, becoming a paradise for birds and a "beautiful home" for wild animals and plants.

The number of bird species in the county has increased from 100 to 305, including such commonly seen species as the great egret, intermediate egret, and little egret, as well as relatively rare species like the Cabot's tragopan, blue-throated bee-eater, silver pheasant, velvet scoter, yellow-breasted bunting, white-eared night heron, bar-headed goose, greater painted-snipe, and mandarin duck.

As the number of bird species in the county has continued to expand, the population of northern lapwings in the locality has also increased with each passing year and exceeded 100 in 2021.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)