Bonhams to auction rare blue-and-white octagonal 'floral' candlesticks
(Ecns.cn) 14:33, May 25, 2022
An exquisite pair of blue-and-white octagonal "floral" candlesticks from the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) Yongle period (r.1403-1424) are on display during a media preview at Bonham's, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The candlesticks represent the peak of ceramics production of Ming dynasty and are the only known pair in a private collection. They are expected to fetch 15 to 25 million Hong Kong dollars.
