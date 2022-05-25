Bonhams to auction rare blue-and-white octagonal 'floral' candlesticks

Ecns.cn) 14:33, May 25, 2022

An exquisite pair of blue-and-white octagonal "floral" candlesticks from the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) Yongle period (r.1403-1424) are on display during a media preview at Bonham's, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, May 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The candlesticks represent the peak of ceramics production of Ming dynasty and are the only known pair in a private collection. They are expected to fetch 15 to 25 million Hong Kong dollars.

