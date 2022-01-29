Exhibition of antiques from Asia opens in SW China

CHENGDU, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of antiques from six Asian countries opened to the public free of charge Friday in Sichuan Museum in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Titled The Splendor of Asia: An Exhibition of Ancient Asian Civilizations, the exhibition demonstrates the stupendous Asian civilizations with 270 pieces or sets of cultural relics from China, Pakistan, Syria, Japan, Cambodia, and Lebanon.

This exhibition is divided into three units themed respectively on the civilization of Mesopotamia, the civilization of the Indus and Ganges Rivers, and the civilization of the Yellow and Yangtze Rivers.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums of Pakistan provided a number of precious cultural relics such as painted pottery pots, bronze oil lamps, and Gandhara Buddha statues for the exhibition, allowing Chinese visitors to understand the long and splendid ancient civilization of Pakistan.

"This exhibition connects three major civilizations that originated in river basins in Asia, reflecting the Asian culture that features geographical proximity, cultural affinity, harmony, and difference," said Xie Dan, deputy director of Sichuan Museum.

The exhibition will last until the end of March.

