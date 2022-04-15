Antiques of Qing dynasty on display at Drouot Estimations in Paris

Ecns.cn) 15:22, April 15, 2022

Photo shows an imperial seal that belonged to emperor Qianlong (1736-1795) on display at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, April 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

Carved from spinach green nephrite, this cache is topped by a charming seated lion holding a wrapped ball in its left front paw, the reverse is finely carved with the Zhuanshu Qin xian zhi bao inscription. It is set to auctioned on April 15 with a starting price of 300,000 to 400,000 Euros.

