Scenery of Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, Hebei
Citizens enjoy the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows a stone lion along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Citizens enjoy the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows a stone lion along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Citizens enjoy the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Citizens walk past the yard of an ancient academy along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the yard of an ancient academy along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Staff members clean the watercourse of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
Workers are busy constructing a bridge over the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)
