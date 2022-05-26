We Are China

Scenery of Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, Hebei

Xinhua) 11:24, May 26, 2022

Citizens enjoy the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows a stone lion along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the scenery along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Citizens walk past the yard of an ancient academy along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the yard of an ancient academy along the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Staff members clean the watercourse of the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Workers are busy constructing a bridge over the Grand Canal in Cangzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, May 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

