Scenery of Xinghai Lake in Shizuishan City, NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 09:22, June 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Xinghai Lake in Shizuishan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

