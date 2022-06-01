Home>>
Guiyang-Huangping Highway in SW China opens to traffic
(Xinhua) 08:27, June 01, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 30, 2022 shows a section of the Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Guiyang-Huangping Highway was opened to traffic on Tuesday, shortening the travel time between Guiyang City and Huangping County of Guizhou Province from the current 3.5 hours to just about one hour and 20 minutes. The main line of this highway stretches 120.6 kilometers and connects Guizhou with the Yangtze River Delta region. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
