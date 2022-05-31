Highway to China's most isolated county

(People's Daily App) 14:11, May 31, 2022

The 117-kilometer highway linking Medog, the last roadless county in China, with the neighboring Bome county in Tibet Autonomous Region, was formally opened to traffic in October 2013, ending the county's isolation from the outside world.

