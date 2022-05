Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II prepared in London

Xinhua) 13:11, May 31, 2022

Photo taken on May 30, 2022 shows merchandise on sale near Piccadilly Circus in preparation for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

