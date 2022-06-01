Killer whale calf successfully bred at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

A staff member plays with a killer whale calf at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, May 31, 2022.

The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park announced on Wednesday that a killer whale calf had been successfully bred at the park and was slated to make its public debut at a proper time.

The male calf, born on Sept. 10, 2021, was in healthy condition. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

