Home>>
Killer whale calf successfully bred at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
(Xinhua) 15:15, June 01, 2022
A staff member plays with a killer whale calf at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, May 31, 2022.
The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park announced on Wednesday that a killer whale calf had been successfully bred at the park and was slated to make its public debut at a proper time.
The male calf, born on Sept. 10, 2021, was in healthy condition. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.