Wednesday, June 01, 2022

Killer whale calf successfully bred at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

(Xinhua) 15:15, June 01, 2022

A staff member plays with a killer whale calf at the Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in east China's Shanghai, May 31, 2022.

The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park announced on Wednesday that a killer whale calf had been successfully bred at the park and was slated to make its public debut at a proper time.

The male calf, born on Sept. 10, 2021, was in healthy condition. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)


