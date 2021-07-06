Bryde's whale preys at Mirs Bay in Shenzhen

Ecns.cn) 09:55, July 06, 2021

Photo taken on July 4,2021 shows a Bryde's whale swims and preys at the Mirs Bay in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. This 8-meter-long whale has been lingering in this sea area for days. It's now staying in good health, according to experts. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Wen)

