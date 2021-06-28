Giant pandas welcome 5th birthday

Ecns.cn) 15:34, June 28, 2021

Female giant panda Man Yuan walks to a customized birthday cake and gifts at Xining Panda House in northwest China's Qinghai Province on June 27, 2021. Staff customized cakes and decorated the house for giant panda Man Yuan and her sister Qi Guo as a celebration of their fifth birthday. (Photo/ China News Service: Ma Mingyan)

