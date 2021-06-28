Home>>
Giant pandas welcome 5th birthday
(Ecns.cn) 15:34, June 28, 2021
Female giant panda Man Yuan walks to a customized birthday cake and gifts at Xining Panda House in northwest China's Qinghai Province on June 27, 2021. Staff customized cakes and decorated the house for giant panda Man Yuan and her sister Qi Guo as a celebration of their fifth birthday. (Photo/ China News Service: Ma Mingyan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.